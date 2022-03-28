Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's something fishy about Lloyd Jones's latest novel

By Jessica White, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing and Literature, University of South Australia
The Fish is a novel about a writer’s growth to maturity, but it is also a strange story about family breakdown, difference and shame.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


