Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia/Venezuela: Border Area Abuses by Armed Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An improvised shelter in Vichada state, Colombia, where Indigenous people fleeing Venezuela's Apure state live in poor conditions, without sufficient access to food, drinking water, and health services, February 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – Fighting between armed groups on the Colombia-Venezuela border has caused a dramatic increase in violence in the early months of 2022 causing thousands to flee, Human Rights Watch said today. On January 1, 2022, clashes broke out between the Joint Eastern Command – a coalition of dissident groups that emerged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Want to avoid a bluebottle sting? Here's how to predict which beach they'll land on
~ World Cup Draw Feted in Qatar, but Migrants Left in Lurch
~ Australia Inquiry on Beijing Academic Freedom Threats
~ Why do I (and my kids) get so many colds? And with all this COVID around, should we be isolating too?
~ There's something fishy about Lloyd Jones's latest novel
~ Russian invasion should encourage Indonesia to revisit its nuclear plan
~ Speeding is more common among people regularly exposed to content encouraging speeding
~ It is time for Australia to establish a national Ministry for Culture
~ 5 maps that show why free public transport benefits the affluent most
~ What if the 2022 federal election gives us a hung parliament, but those with the balance of power want Morrison gone?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter