Speeding is more common among people regularly exposed to content encouraging speeding
By Kayla Stefanidis, Research Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
James Freeman, Research Professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
Michelle Nicolls, PhD Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Verity Truelove, Senior Research Fellow in Road Safety Research, University of the Sunshine Coast
Our findings suggest many people believe they are regularly exposed to pro-speeding content online or via friends, and this might increase their risk of speeding in the real world.
- Sunday, March 27, 2022