What if the 2022 federal election gives us a hung parliament, but those with the balance of power want Morrison gone?
By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
David Lee, Associate Professor of History, UNSW Sydney
In 1922-23, Billy Hughes’ Nationalist Party brokered a deal with the Country Party to form government - but only on condition Hughes was no longer prime minister. It’s possible this could play out again.
- Sunday, March 27, 2022