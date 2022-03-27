Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if the 2022 federal election gives us a hung parliament, but those with the balance of power want Morrison gone?

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
David Lee, Associate Professor of History, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
In 1922-23, Billy Hughes’ Nationalist Party brokered a deal with the Country Party to form government - but only on condition Hughes was no longer prime minister. It’s possible this could play out again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the Australia-India relationship has nowhere to go but up, despite differences on Russia and trade
~ Agricultural productivity, sex education and gender equity: 5 times soap operas enabled social change
~ New Zealand's health restructure is doomed to fall short unless its funding model is tackled first
~ There is, in fact, a 'wrong' way to use Google. Here are 5 tips to set you on the right path
~ No, sunscreen chemicals are not bleaching the Great Barrier Reef
~ What we know about the NDIS cuts, and what they'll mean for people with disability and their families
~ Thai protesters march against new non-profit organization bill
~ Sanctions against Russia will affect arms sales to Africa: the risks and opportunities
~ Morrison wins battle to head off rank-and-file preselections, as government readies to deliver vote-bait budget
~ Why is board gaming so white and male? I'm trying to figure that out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter