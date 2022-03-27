Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's health restructure is doomed to fall short unless its funding model is tackled first

By Robin Gauld, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean, University of Otago
Share this article
The New Zealand government is set to introduce sweeping reforms to the country’s health system. But without changes in how the system is funded, will the reforms achieve their goals?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What if the 2022 federal election gives us a hung parliament, but those with the balance of power want Morrison gone?
~ Why the Australia-India relationship has nowhere to go but up, despite differences on Russia and trade
~ Agricultural productivity, sex education and gender equity: 5 times soap operas enabled social change
~ There is, in fact, a 'wrong' way to use Google. Here are 5 tips to set you on the right path
~ No, sunscreen chemicals are not bleaching the Great Barrier Reef
~ What we know about the NDIS cuts, and what they'll mean for people with disability and their families
~ Thai protesters march against new non-profit organization bill
~ Sanctions against Russia will affect arms sales to Africa: the risks and opportunities
~ Morrison wins battle to head off rank-and-file preselections, as government readies to deliver vote-bait budget
~ Why is board gaming so white and male? I'm trying to figure that out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter