Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What we know about the NDIS cuts, and what they'll mean for people with disability and their families

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
The latest National Disability Insurance Scheme’s (NDIS) quarterly report shows the average plan size per participant fell 4% between 2020 and 2021.

This confirms what many disability advocates have been warning about for some time: that the government is seeking to rein in costs of the NDIS by reducing individual plans.

While 4% does not sound a lot, the impact is being felt more by some groups, and some future changes mean care funding may get worse in the future.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


