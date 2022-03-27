What we know about the NDIS cuts, and what they'll mean for people with disability and their families
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
The latest National Disability Insurance Scheme’s (NDIS) quarterly report shows the average plan size per participant fell 4% between 2020 and 2021.
This confirms what many disability advocates have been warning about for some time: that the government is seeking to rein in costs of the NDIS by reducing individual plans.
While 4% does not sound a lot, the impact is being felt more by some groups, and some future changes mean care funding may get worse in the future.
…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 27, 2022