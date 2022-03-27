Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai protesters march against new non-profit organization bill

By Prachatai
"The law is being used to silence us and stop us from gathering together. But we still come together in protest and are prepared for whatever charges that follow."


