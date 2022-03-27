Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sanctions against Russia will affect arms sales to Africa: the risks and opportunities

By Moses B. Khanyile, Director: Centre for Military Studies, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
The sanctions are likely to last beyond the current conflict. This may end up bringing about a solution to Africa’s desire to produce its own military hardware for its own use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Thai protesters march against new non-profit organization bill
~ Morrison wins battle to head off rank-and-file preselections, as government readies to deliver vote-bait budget
~ Why is board gaming so white and male? I'm trying to figure that out
~ Airbnb cash transfers to Ukrainians can help, but they're disrupting charities
~ The COVID-19 pandemic pushed social media to become increasingly tribal
~ Here's how food waste can generate clean energy
~ How health care can respond to the lifelong impact of adverse childhood experiences
~ Egypt: Police Target Sudanese Refugee Activists
~ Montenegrin teenagers release an antiwar song for the children of Ukraine
~ In São Paulo, Brazil, a new church opens every week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter