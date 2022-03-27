Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How health care can respond to the lifelong impact of adverse childhood experiences

By Qaasim Mian, Pediatric Resident, University of Alberta
Share this article
Adverse childhood experiences like abuse, neglect and dysfunction at home may not seem like primarily medical problems, but they have significant and enduring impact on physical and mental health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison wins battle to head off rank-and-file preselections, as government readies to deliver vote-bait budget
~ Why is board gaming so white and male? I'm trying to figure that out
~ Airbnb cash transfers to Ukrainians can help, but they're disrupting charities
~ The COVID-19 pandemic pushed social media to become increasingly tribal
~ Here's how food waste can generate clean energy
~ Egypt: Police Target Sudanese Refugee Activists
~ Montenegrin teenagers release an antiwar song for the children of Ukraine
~ In São Paulo, Brazil, a new church opens every week
~ UK Government Fails Low-Income Households
~ Sri Lanka’s Changes to Abusive Security Law Superficial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter