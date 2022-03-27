Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Police Target Sudanese Refugee Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Men sitting in a cafe predominantly visited by Sudanese migrants in Cairo, Egypt, 08 August 2017. © 2017 Oliver Weiken/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – Egyptian police arbitrarily arrested at least 30 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers during raids in December 2021 and January 2022 and subjected some to forced physical labor and beatings, Human Rights Watch said today. Some of the activists targeted had mobilized protests at the Cairo headquarters of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, over harassment and racist treatment by Egyptians, a lack of protection,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Montenegrin teenagers release an antiwar song for the children of Ukraine
~ In São Paulo, Brazil, a new church opens every week
~ UK Government Fails Low-Income Households
~ Sri Lanka’s Changes to Abusive Security Law Superficial
~ Climate justice for women’s rights
~ Music in times of war: Song as a form of Ukrainian resistance
~ Glasgow's museum of religion has been saved from closure – here's why it's important for multicultural Britain
~ Putin’s roubles-for-gas demand is no serious threat to US dollar reserve status – here's why
~ P&O Ferries: how some companies can afford to break the law
~ Extreme Heat Dangers When Pregnant in Pakistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter