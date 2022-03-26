Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In São Paulo, Brazil, a new church opens every week

By Liam Anderson
Share this article
In the last decade, São Paulo saw a 34% increase in Evangelical churches — a new church opening every week on average. Agência Mural spoke to specialists to understand the movement and consider the impact.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ UK Government Fails Low-Income Households
~ Sri Lanka’s Changes to Abusive Security Law Superficial
~ Climate justice for women’s rights
~ Music in times of war: Song as a form of Ukrainian resistance
~ Glasgow's museum of religion has been saved from closure – here's why it's important for multicultural Britain
~ Putin’s roubles-for-gas demand is no serious threat to US dollar reserve status – here's why
~ P&O Ferries: how some companies can afford to break the law
~ Extreme Heat Dangers When Pregnant in Pakistan
~ Kazakhstan Authorities Should Drop Charges, Release Opposition Activist
~ RSF makes Deutsche Welle website accessible again in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter