Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka’s Changes to Abusive Security Law Superficial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Activists protest against the Prevention of Terrorism Act outside the UN office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 3, 2022. Placards in Sinhalese read "Stop bogus amendments," left, and "Grant relief to PTA detainees."  © 2022 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena The Sri Lankan government has attempted to dodge growing international pressure to end abuses under its notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) by rushing cosmetic amendments through parliament this week. United Nations human rights experts and the European Union have also recognized that the revisions do not address…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Climate justice for women’s rights
~ Music in times of war: Song as a form of Ukrainian resistance
~ Glasgow's museum of religion has been saved from closure – here's why it's important for multicultural Britain
~ Putin’s roubles-for-gas demand is no serious threat to US dollar reserve status – here's why
~ P&O Ferries: how some companies can afford to break the law
~ Extreme Heat Dangers When Pregnant in Pakistan
~ Kazakhstan Authorities Should Drop Charges, Release Opposition Activist
~ RSF makes Deutsche Welle website accessible again in Russia
~ Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for continued resistance after receiving 9-year sentence
~ Threatened with deportation in Thailand, a Lao activist seeks asylum in Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter