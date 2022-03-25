Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate justice for women’s rights

By BlueLink
“Women are often the first to see the negative effects of climate change because they work with the soil and are dependent on it, especially outside cities.”


