Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glasgow's museum of religion has been saved from closure – here's why it's important for multicultural Britain

By Rina Arya, Professor of Visual Culture and Theory, University of Huddersfield
The only UK museum dedicated to the dialogue between art and religion, St Mungo’s serves a vital function in promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


