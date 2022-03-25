Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

P&O Ferries: how some companies can afford to break the law

By Emma Sara Hughes, Lecturer in Human Resource Management, University of Liverpool
A week after 800 P&O Ferries workers lost their jobs without notice, the CEO of the company is now facing calls to lose his. Peter Hebblethwaite is under pressure from the UK government to resign after he admitted the company had broken the law.

Facing questions over the video call sacking of his employees, Hebblethwaite said P&O had decided not to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


