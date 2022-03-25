Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Authorities Should Drop Charges, Release Opposition Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zhanbolat Mamay © Inga Imanbay This week Kazakhstan celebrated a major holiday marking the beginning of Spring, Nowruz/Nauryz. For Kazakhs, it is a time of street festivals, plenty of food, and big family gatherings. But not all Kazakhs were celebrating this year. Zhanbolat Mamay, a prominent opposition figure, spent the holiday in pretrial detention after being arrested on what appear to be trumped-up charges. Mamay, a former journalist, is the leader of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Democratic Party. In February, Mamay was sentenced to 15 days detention for organizing…


