Human Rights Observatory

RSF makes Deutsche Welle website accessible again in Russia

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) used its Operation Collateral Freedom mirror site technology today to enable access to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle’s Russian-language news website, which the Kremlin had been blocking within Russia since 4 March.Before it was blocked, Deutsche Welle’s Russian-language site was one of the most popular news sites in Russia, with an average of 4.4 million visitors per month.


