Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Threatened with deportation in Thailand, a Lao activist seeks asylum in Canada

By Mong Palatino
Khoukham is among the founders of Free Laos, a network of Lao workers in Thailand pushing for human rights in their home country. Thai authorities were seeking to deport him.


