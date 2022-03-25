Tolerance.ca
What is it like to be destitute in Britain? 'It makes you feel like some kind of underclass'

By Philip Brown, Professor of Housing and Communities, University of Huddersfield
Alita Nandi, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex
Özlem Ögtem-Young, Research Fellow, Centre on Household Assets and Savings Management, University of Birmingham
Ricky Kanabar, Assistant Professor of Social Policy, University of Bath
Wolf Ellis, PhD researcher, Department of Geography, King's College London
The increased cost of living, from food prices to energy costs, is expected to drive many more households into poverty or destitution. Charities define destitution as being unable to afford basic necessities like food,…The Conversation


~ RSF makes Deutsche Welle website accessible again in Russia
~ Russian opposition leader Navalny calls for continued resistance after receiving 9-year sentence
~ Threatened with deportation in Thailand, a Lao activist seeks asylum in Canada
~ With threats of nuclear war and climate disaster growing, America's 'bunker fantasy' is woefully inadequate
~ Longer naps in the day may be an early sign of dementia in older adults
~ When Putin says Russia and Ukraine share one faith, he's leaving out a lot of the story
~ Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds
~ Even after lockdowns eased, pandemic depression persisted across social classes – new study
~ In Egypt, where a meal isn’t complete without bread, war in Ukraine is threatening the wheat supply and access to this staple food
~ Asian American mothers confront multiple crises of pandemic, anti-Asian hate and caregiving
