What is it like to be destitute in Britain? 'It makes you feel like some kind of underclass'
By Philip Brown, Professor of Housing and Communities, University of Huddersfield
Alita Nandi, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Social and Economic Research, University of Essex
Özlem Ögtem-Young, Research Fellow, Centre on Household Assets and Savings Management, University of Birmingham
Ricky Kanabar, Assistant Professor of Social Policy, University of Bath
Wolf Ellis, PhD researcher, Department of Geography, King's College London
The increased cost of living, from food prices to energy costs, is expected to drive many more households into poverty or destitution. Charities define destitution as being unable to afford basic necessities like food,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 25, 2022