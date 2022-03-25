Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: New anti-speculation law threatens freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
A new law issued by President Kais Saied as part of what he has described as a campaign against goods speculators poses a serious threat to freedom of expression, Amnesty International said today. Decree-Law 2022-14, which went into effect on 21 March 2022, contains vaguely worded provisions that could lead to prison terms of between […] The post Tunisia: New anti-speculation law threatens freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


