Saying China 'bought' a military base in the Solomons is simplistic and shows how little Australia understands power in the Pacific
By Joanne Wallis, Professor of International Security, University of Adelaide
Czeslaw Tubilewicz, Senior Lecturer, University of Adelaide
A leaked draft security agreement seemingly proves Chinese spending ‘bought’ enough influence to get the Solomon Islands government. But such an interpretation misses two key issues.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 24, 2022