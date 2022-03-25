5 must-read books about Russia and Ukraine: our expert picks
By Mark Edele, Hansen Chair in History, The University of Melbourne
Judith Armstrong, Honorary Fellow of the School of Languages and Linguistics, The University of Melbourne
Julie Fedor, Senior Lecturer in Modern European History, The University of Melbourne
Marko Pavlyshyn, Emeritus professor, Monash University
Stephen Fortescue, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Straight from our experts, here are five books to help you understand what’s happening right now in Ukraine and Russia, from a must-read history of Ukraine to a literary classic with insights into the Russian soul.
- Thursday, March 24, 2022