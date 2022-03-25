Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok is propagandists' new tool to win elections in Southeast Asia

By Nuurrianti Jalli, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies College of Arts and Sciences Department of Languages, Literature, and Communication Studies, Northern State University
Scholars and political observers have raised concerns over public opinion manoeuvring on social media in Southeast Asia as three countries in the region - the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia,…The Conversation


© The Conversation


