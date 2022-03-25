Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, the 'terrible twos' are full-on – but let's look at things from a child's perspective

By Rochelle Matacz, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Lynn Priddis, Adjunct associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Meet Eli. He entered the second year of his life with gusto and now, aged 18 months, he is discovering new things every day including ideas he wants to try out immediately. Like, right now. Waiting is not an option.

Combined with his passion for life he often becomes emotionally overwhelmed and erupts into frequent meltdowns. Words and phrases like “no”, “do it myself” and “mine” are used often.

Sometimes the smallest thing ends with Eli kicking, biting and crying. Although he’s still developing a command of words, he shouts “I don’t love you, Dad!” with devastating accuracy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar: Armed Forces Day Spotlights Atrocities
~ UN committee rules anti-lesbian sex laws breach human rights in landmark decision
~ In 20 years of studying how ecosystems absorb carbon, here's why we're worried about a tipping point of collapse
~ Afghan Girls Grieve After School Ban Reinstated
~ Sexual assault and harassment on campus: universities haven't made reporting easy. They need effective regulation
~ Cuba: Amnesty International calls for access to country to monitor trials of 11J protesters
~ US: Don’t Roll Back New York Pretrial Reforms
~ ‘Seh Yu Sorry!’ Royal visit to Jamaica sparks protests and calls for slavery reparations
~ Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?
~ Ukraine Recap: game theory and psychology shed light on negotiations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter