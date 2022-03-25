Yes, the 'terrible twos' are full-on – but let's look at things from a child's perspective
By Rochelle Matacz, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Lynn Priddis, Adjunct associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Meet Eli. He entered the second year of his life with gusto and now, aged 18 months, he is discovering new things every day including ideas he wants to try out immediately. Like, right now. Waiting is not an option.
Combined with his passion for life he often becomes emotionally overwhelmed and erupts into frequent meltdowns. Words and phrases like “no”, “do it myself” and “mine” are used often.
Sometimes the smallest thing ends with Eli kicking, biting and crying. Although he’s still developing a command of words, he shouts “I don’t love you, Dad!” with devastating accuracy.…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 24, 2022