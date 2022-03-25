Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN committee rules anti-lesbian sex laws breach human rights in landmark decision

By Paula Gerber, Professor of Human Rights Law, Monash University
On Wednesday, a United Nations committee became the first international law body to recognise that criminalising female same-sex sexual activity is a fundamental breach of human rights.

The landmark decision means all countries that criminalise women having sex with other women should immediately repeal these laws.


Which countries criminalise homosexuality?


Seventy-one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


