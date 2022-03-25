Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Girls Grieve After School Ban Reinstated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan girls attend class at a high school in Herat, Afghanistan, November 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File “For Afghan girls, the earth is unbearable, and the sky is unreachable.” Atefa, 16, used this Farsi proverb to express her despair after the Taliban blocked girls from attending secondary school this week, breaking a pledge to end the ban. I asked Atefa, who would have entered Grade 10 this year, the proverb’s meaning. After a long pause, she said: “Living in Afghanistan as a young girl under the Taliban is already unbearable but watching…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


