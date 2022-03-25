Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Armed Forces Day Spotlights Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. © AP Photo (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day on March 27, 2022, is an opportunity for foreign governments to take stronger action against the military’s widespread abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments should strengthen economic sanctions against junta members and other senior military officers, as well as military-owned conglomerates. The United Nations Security Council should urgently adopt a global arms embargo against Myanmar…


