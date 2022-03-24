Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Amnesty International calls for access to country to monitor trials of 11J protesters

By Amnesty International
In recent months, Cubans of all ages and walks of life have been charged, put on trial, or sentenced for participating in last July's nationwide protests, in largely unfair and opaque proceedings mostly held behind closed doors, said Amnesty International today, as it calls on the authorities to allow it and other human rights observers […]


© Amnesty International -


