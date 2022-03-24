Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Don’t Roll Back New York Pretrial Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A participant holds a “Build Communities” sign at a rally on Rikers Island in New York, NY.  © 2020 Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images (New York, NY, March 24, 2022) – New York lawmakers should not, as the governor has proposed, further undermine recent reforms to criminal laws that have improved pretrial justice in the state, Human Rights Watch said today. The reforms, which took effect in 2020, have made pretrial procedures fairer by preventing many people charged with low level crimes from being locked up while their cases are pending because…


© Human Rights Watch -


