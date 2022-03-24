Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: game theory and psychology shed light on negotiations

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
As the war approaches the one-month mark, this week a lot of the thinking has shifted to how negotiations might bring the violence to an end. As western leaders gather in Brussels to discuss what might be done to pressure Russian leader Vladimir Putin to call a halt to hostilities, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia continue to meet, and there have been some reports of progress.

But still the killing continues, and it’s hard to think how the two sides can get any closer round the negotiating table while the Russian military continues to bombard civilians in many of the large cities.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘Seh Yu Sorry!’ Royal visit to Jamaica sparks protests and calls for slavery reparations
~ Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?
~ National insurance rise: what do upcoming tax changes mean for me? An expert explains
~ Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk – new research
~ Polish generosity risks hardening anti-immigrant sentiments towards Ukrainian refugees in the long term
~ Is News Corp following through on its climate change backflip? My analysis of its flood coverage suggests not
~ Western pharma companies should supply only essential medicines to Russia
~ Friday essay: 'this is our library' – how to read the amazing archive of First Nations stories written on rock
~ What's the best way to parallel park your car? Engineers have the answer
~ From Dune to The Power of the Dog: our predictions for the Oscars 2022 best picture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter