Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'this is our library' – how to read the amazing archive of First Nations stories written on rock

By Laura Rademaker, ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Australian National University
Joakim Goldhahn, Rock Art Australia Ian Potter Kimberley Chair, The University of Western Australia
Mr Gabriel Maralngurra, Co-manager, Injalak Arts, Indigenous Knowledge
Mr Kenneth Mangiru, Danek Senior Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
Sally K. May, Associate Professor, University of Adelaide
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images and names of deceased people.

First Nations peoples have lived in north Australia some 65,000 years at least, according to the archaeological evidence. Their history is among the oldest of any in the world. Until recently, though, academics deemed the pasts of Australian Indigenous people did not really count as history. These pasts were of some…The Conversation


