Tasmania’s forests are burning more as climate change dries them out. Our old tools can’t fight these new fires
By David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Jenny Styger, Associate at The Fire Centre,, University of Tasmania
Tasmania’s drying climate is seeing more bushfires ignited by lightning strikes. To protect the state’s World Heritage wilderness, we must use sustainable fire management practices.
- Thursday, March 24, 2022