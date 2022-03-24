Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Repeal Protest Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold anti-war posters during an action against Russia’s attack on Ukraine near the Russian Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, February 28, 2022. © 2022 AP/Vladimir Voronin (Bishkek) – Kyrgyz authorities should immediately repeal restrictions that prohibit any gatherings in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also cancel fines imposed on three human rights defenders detained on March 17, 2022, who were peacefully protesting outside the Russian Embassy. The ban, which also applies to the parliament,…


