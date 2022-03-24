Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kashmiri Journalist Detained Under Draconian Indian Law

By Human Rights Watch
A magistrate in India's Jammu and Kashmir region approved the detention of the respected Kashmiri journalist and editor Fahad Shah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) on the grounds that he had been "misguiding common masses by circulating fake news against the government and its policies." The government frequently invokes the law because it permits detentions without trial for…


© Human Rights Watch -


