Human Rights Observatory

Five ways the monarchy has benefited from colonialism and slavery

By Laura Clancy, Lecturer in Media, Lancaster University
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of the Caribbean for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been criticised over the royals’ connection to colonialism and slavery.

An open letter by Jamaican public figures says: “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, has perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


