Human Rights Observatory

Will war in Ukraine hasten the end of fossil fuels?

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Four weeks have passed since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. To impede the onslaught of Vladimir Putin’s war machine, countries in the EU and elsewhere have announced measures to cut imports of fuel and energy from Russia, draining the coffers of the world’s largest exporter of gas and its third-largest supplier of oil.

Could this energise a global transition from fossil fuels? Or simply deepen the reliance of major emitters on less volatile sources?

