Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New V&A menswear exhibition: fashion has always been at the heart of gender politics

By Richard Hudson-Miles, Lecturer in Design Cultures, De Montfort University
Share this article
The image of pop star Harry Styles wearing a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue in December 2020 garnered much publicity and controversy. It resonated particularly with a gen-Z readership increasingly embracing gender fluidity.

In the accompanying interview, Styles described women’s clothes as “amazing”, insisting that men should not be limited by binary ideas of style. “Any time you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself,” he said.

Styles is directly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Madeleine Albright saw US as an ‘indispensable nation’ and NATO expansion eastward as essential
~ Science and race in South Africa: lessons from 'old bones in boxes'
~ Left to die: the fate of thousands of people living with HIV in Tigray
~ Five ways the monarchy has benefited from colonialism and slavery
~ William Ruto, the presidential candidate taking on Kenya's political dynasties
~ Nigeria's police work under terrible conditions: what needs to be fixed
~ Will war in Ukraine hasten the end of fossil fuels?
~ How to investigate when a robot causes an accident – and why it's important that we do
~ Saudi Arabia: why Boris Johnson not getting an instant deal is down to history
~ Turning Red: Girlhood in animation should be allowed to be angry and messy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter