Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turning Red: Girlhood in animation should be allowed to be angry and messy

By Julie Lobalzo Wright, Assistant Professor in Film and Television Studies, University of Warwick
Representations of girls on screen have become much better over the years but there is still a vocal audience who would rather they be tame and demure.The Conversation


© The Conversation


