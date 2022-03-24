Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Expedite Protections for Girls’ Education

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The flag of the United Republic of Tanzania. © 2010 TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Tanzania’s pledge to adopt guidelines to guarantee that schools ensure adolescent mothers can return to schools by June 2022 is an important turning point for girls’ education, Human Rights Watch and Accountability Counsel said today. On March 8 the Tanzanian government and the World Bank had published their agreement to restructure Tanzania’s Secondary Education Quality Improvement Program (SEQUIP), financed by a US$500 million loan from the World Bank, to adopt new…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Madeleine Albright saw US as an ‘indispensable nation’ and NATO expansion eastward as essential
~ Science and race in South Africa: lessons from 'old bones in boxes'
~ Left to die: the fate of thousands of people living with HIV in Tigray
~ Five ways the monarchy has benefited from colonialism and slavery
~ William Ruto, the presidential candidate taking on Kenya's political dynasties
~ Nigeria's police work under terrible conditions: what needs to be fixed
~ Will war in Ukraine hasten the end of fossil fuels?
~ How to investigate when a robot causes an accident – and why it's important that we do
~ Saudi Arabia: why Boris Johnson not getting an instant deal is down to history
~ New V&A menswear exhibition: fashion has always been at the heart of gender politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter