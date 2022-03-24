March Madness stars can now cash in on endorsements – but some limits set by states and universities may still be unconstitutional
By Sam C. Ehrlich, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, Boise State University
Neal Ternes, Assistant Professor, Arkansas State University
States and universities have passed many rules governing what types of name, image and likeness deals athletes can sign. Most are innocuous, but three may violate their First Amendment rights.
