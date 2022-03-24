How has Emmanuel Macron changed France? Podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Clea Chakraverty, Cheffe de rubrique Politique + Société, The Conversation France
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
It’s been five years since Emmanuel Macron rocked the French political establishment with his victory in the 2017 presidential elections. France is now returning to the polls in April for two rounds of voting, with the next president due to be announced on April 24. Macron is the favourite to win a second five-year term. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we ask two French politics experts: how has Macron changed the French political system?
And later in the show, we talk to a…
