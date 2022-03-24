Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Would gas tax breaks make a big difference when prices are skyrocketing? We asked 4 experts

By Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer in Markets, Public Policy and Law, Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Erich Muehlegger, Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, Davis
Sanya Carley, Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
Theodore J. Kury, Director of Energy Studies, University of Florida
Share this article
Consumers are feeling pain at the pump and demanding solutions. Some politicians are pushing gasoline tax waivers – but that means less money to fix roads, and often not much economic relief.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey and Armenia inch closer to mending ties
~ Croatian citizens and businesses express support for Ukraine in various ways
~ Grattan on Friday: what comes after this grinding election campaign passes?
~ Octopus farms raise huge animal welfare concerns - and they're unsustainable too
~ How much is the media buzz from a March Madness Cinderella run worth to a school like Saint Peter's?
~ March Madness stars can now cash in on endorsements – but some limits set by states and universities may still be unconstitutional
~ Vaccine hesitancy is complicating physicians' obligation to respect patient autonomy during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ New data-sharing requirements from the National Institutes of Health are a big step toward more open science – and potentially higher-quality research
~ How has Emmanuel Macron changed France? Podcast
~ Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court hearing is a flashback to how race and crime featured during Thurgood Marshall's 1967 hearings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter