Would gas tax breaks make a big difference when prices are skyrocketing? We asked 4 experts
By Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer in Markets, Public Policy and Law, Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Erich Muehlegger, Associate Professor of Economics, University of California, Davis
Sanya Carley, Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
Theodore J. Kury, Director of Energy Studies, University of Florida
Consumers are feeling pain at the pump and demanding solutions. Some politicians are pushing gasoline tax waivers – but that means less money to fix roads, and often not much economic relief.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 24, 2022