Human Rights Observatory

South African media treat fire as foe – its ecosystem benefits get lost in the blaze

By Izak Smit, Extraordinary lecturer, University of Pretoria
Dian Spear, University of Cape Town
Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Nicola van Wilgen-Bredenkamp, Research associate, Stellenbosch University
Fire can destroy infrastructure and livelihoods, and claim lives. Yet fire is inevitable and has helped to shape ecosystems over millennia.

In South Africa, fire plays a part in shaping savannas, grasslands and heathlands, or fynbos, each within their…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


