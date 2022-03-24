Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Activists across the globe call on Russia to end its all-out assault on human rights

By Amnesty International
On 24 March, Amnesty International will stage a Global Day of Action to demand that Russia end its invasion of Ukraine — an illegal act of aggression that continues to wreak untold destruction at all levels. Activists in countries across the world will take part in actions and events to mark one month since the […] The post Ukraine: Activists across the globe call on Russia to end its all-out assault on human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


