Human Rights Observatory

Decolonising science: it's high time for Indonesia to break free from overreliance on Western theories

By Fajri Siregar, PhD Candidate, University of Amsterdam
There is a view in the global academic community that Indonesian scholars participate in scientific development as though merely riding the wave of current trends.

This is particularly apparent in the social sciences and humanities. Indonesian academics often reference new scientific theories from scholars worldwide in their teaching, research, or even as discussion topics with their peers.

In the 1990s, most scholars were eager to talk about postmodernism (criticism on the foundations…The Conversation


