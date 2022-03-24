3 orthopaedic surgeries that might be doing patients (and their pockets) more harm than good
By Giovanni E Ferreira, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Ian Harris, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, UNSW Sydney
Joshua Zadro, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Mary O'Keeffe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
These 3 common surgeries have been found to be of little to no benefit, but thousands are still performed every year.
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022