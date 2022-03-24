Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Haitians Being Returned to a Country in Chaos

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Haitian who was returned to Haiti from the United States in December 2021 wrote on a sweatshirt the countries he had crossed to get to the US, starting in the Dominican Republic. The writing on the right says, in Creole, “This is the Lord who is rescuing us, he is the one who created heaven and earth.” © 2021 IOM (Washington, DC) – The United States and all other countries should stop expelling or deporting people to Haiti, where they face a high risk of violence and have no effective access to protection or justice, Human Rights Watch said today. Haiti is suffering…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


