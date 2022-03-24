Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Afghan Evacuees Need Mental Health Support

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Many Afghans evacuated to France as the Taliban took over their country more than six months ago are experiencing trauma and psychological distress, Human Rights Watch said today. While France has provided important support to evacuees, including many with professional ties to the country, there remains a significant gap in terms of urgent and adequate psychosocial support. As Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Afghans who had worked with foreign governments and militaries, and in Afghanistan’s government, military, and security positions found themselves at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Morrison government finally accepts deal with New Zealand to resettle refugees
~ Why Telegram became the go-to app for Ukrainians – despite being rife with Russian disinformation
~ Kava may be coming to a supermarket or cafe near you. But what is it? Is it safe?
~ First Peoples in Victoria have a right to the truth about the impact of colonisation
~ Haitians Being Returned to a Country in Chaos
~ Ethiopia: Airstrike on Camp for Displaced Likely War Crime
~ No silver lining for climate change: pain at the petrol pump will do little to get us out of our cars
~ Atomic disruption: how Russia's war on Ukraine has rattled the nuclear world order
~ 3 orthopaedic surgeries that might be doing patients (and their pockets) more harm than good
~ Guide to the classics: Immanuel Kant’s Toward Perpetual Peace and its relevance to the war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter