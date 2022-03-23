Spring statement 2022: quick analysis about standard of living, energy crisis and more – from experts
By Keith Baker, Researcher in Fuel Poverty and Energy Policy, Built Environment Asset Management (BEAM) Centre, Glasgow Caledonian University
Cam Donaldson FRSE, Yunus Chair and Distinguished Professor of Health Economics, Glasgow Caledonian University
Ernestine Gheyoh Ndzi, Senior Lecturer at York Business School, York St John University
Gavin Midgley, Senior Teaching Fellow in Accounting, University of Southampton
Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
W David McCausland, Professor of Economics, University of Aberdeen
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s 2022 spring statement was delivered in the haze of an extremely testing economic environment. As the war in Ukraine rages on, inflation has hit a 30-year high, energy bills are about to soar, tax rises are imminent and the fallout from COVID continues. With events straining the financial resources of millions of households, our panel of experts offer their views on Sunak’s announcement.
Energy prices
The chancellor said nothing to provide any warmth or comfort to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022