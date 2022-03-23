Gig workers aren't self-employed – they're modern-day feudal serfs
By Geraint Harvey, DANCAP Private Equity Chair in Human Organization, Western University
Naveena Prakasam, Lecturer, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, University of Southampton
Refat Shakirzhanov, Postgraduate Researcher, School of Management, Swansea University
Feudalism has been replaced by capitalism, and the new villeiny — or neo-villeiny — has emerged to reflect a relationship between a worker and an organization.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022